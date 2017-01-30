版本:
BRIEF-Ennis acquires Independent Printing Company Inc in stock purchase transaction

Jan 30 Ennis Inc :

* Ennis acquires independent printing company, inc. In a stock purchase transaction

* Ennis Inc- operations will continue under independent and related entity names

* Says company will now have 4 folder facilities in Michigan, Kansas, California and Wisconsin

* Ennis Inc- all of locations will continue their normal operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
