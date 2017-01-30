版本:
BRIEF-Gemphire announces interim data from COBALT-1 clinical trial

Jan 30 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Gemphire announces interim LDL-C lowering data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial

* Says it looks forward to sharing top-line results from the trial in June 2017

* Says expects to complete enrollment of COBALT-1 by end of February

* Says expects to report top-line results in june 2017 for all enrolled HOFH patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
