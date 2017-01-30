版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Summit Financial Group Q4 EPS $0.44

Jan 30 Summit Financial Group Inc

* Summit Financial Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Qtrly net interest earnings increased $1.72 million, or 14.7 percent; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐