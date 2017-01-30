版本:
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln

Jan 30 Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million

* Mallinckrodt expects to complete transaction in q1 of 2017

* Mallinckrodt -sale expected to dilute 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations by $0.20-$0.25, with anticipated dilution declining in 2018 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
