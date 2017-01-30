版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一

BRIEF-Dorian LPG Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36

Jan 30 Dorian Lpg Ltd

* Dorian LPG LTD. Announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $35.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.4 million

* Daily time charter equivalent rate for co's fleet was $17,796 for three months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
