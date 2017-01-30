版本:
BRIEF-Banc of california reports Q4 EPS $0.54

Jan 30 Banc Of California Inc

* Banc of california reports record 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Consolidated assets totaled $11.0 billion at December 31, 2016, a decrease of $186.6 million compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
