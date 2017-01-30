BRIEF-Orvana provides operational update on Don Mario's CIL project

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 30 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana provides operational update on Don Mario's CIL project
* Orvana Minerals Corp says re-commissioning of carbon-in-leach circuit ( "CIL project") at company's Don Mario mine is near completion
* Orvana Minerals Corp says total capital costs for CIL project are expected to be in line with capital cost estimate commissioned by company in 2016
* Anticipates CIL circuit will deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80 pct compared to current average gold recoveries
* Expected increase in gold ounces produced will positively impact unitary cash costs and provide free cash flow in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.