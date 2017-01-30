BRIEF-New Residential announces acquisition of MSRS

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 30 New Residential Investment Corp
* New residential announces acquisition of MSRS, estimated preliminary financial results and increase in 1Q17 dividend
* Sees Q4 2016 core earnings per share $0.59 to $0.63
* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share $2.12 to $2.16
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.09 to $2.13
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91
* To buy MSRS and related servicer advances for a purchase price of approximately $950 million and $32 million, respectively
* New residential's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share for Q1 of 2017
* Quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share for Q1 of 2017, up from $0.46 per common share in Q4 of 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New Residential to purchase approximately $97 billion UPB of seasoned agency MSRS and related servicer advances from Citimortgage Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.