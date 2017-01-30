版本:
BRIEF-New Residential says offering 49.2 mln common shares

Jan 30 New Residential Investment Corp

* New residential announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 49.2 million common shares

* New residential investment- to use proceeds to fund portion of acquisition of unpaid principal balance of conventional mortgage servicing rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
