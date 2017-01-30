BRIEF-Dominion Diamond Corporation announces CEO transition

Jan 30 Dominion Diamond Corp

* Dominion Diamond Corporation announces CEO transition

* Says CEO Brendan Bell resigned

* Bell has agreed to continue to serve in his role as CEO of company until June 30, 2017

* Dominion Diamond says nominating & corporate governance committee of board of directors has begun process of identifying potential candidates to assume role of CEO

* Dominion Diamond says board's nominating & corporate governance committee has engaged Korn Ferry in process of identifying potential candidates for CEO role