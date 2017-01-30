版本:
BRIEF-MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice

Jan 30 MEDNAX Inc

* MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice

* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* MEDNAX Inc says no additional terms of transaction were disclosed

* MEDNAX Inc says acquisition of Radiology Alliance PC and Infinity Management LLC based in Nashville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
