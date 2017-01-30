版本:
中国
2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal for customer acquisition, activation with Latin America wireless carrier

Jan 30 Evolving Systems Inc :

* Evolving systems signs multi-year managed services deal for customer acquisition and activation with Latin America wireless carrier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
