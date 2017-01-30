版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Holdings GP LP reports quarterly and full year financial results; maintains quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit

Jan 30 Alliance Holdings GP LP

* Alliance Holdings GP LP reports quarterly and full year financial results; maintains quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.02

* Approved a distribution to unitholders of $0.55 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.20 per unit) for 2016 quarter

* Reported net income for 2016 quarter of $61.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
