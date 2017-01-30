版本:
BRIEF-BioAmber says it has no corporate debt after loan repayment

Jan 30 BioAmber Inc

* BioAmber announces reimbursement of corporate debt and closing of public offering

* Says on january 27th company reimbursed its c$25 million loan with bridging finance inc

* Following repayment of the loan, BioAmber has no corporate debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
