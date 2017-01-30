版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-uniQure announces FDA breakthrough therapy designation for AMT-060 in hemophilia B

Jan 30 uniQure NV

* uniQure announces FDA breakthrough therapy designation for AMT-060 in hemophilia B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
