BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents

Jan 30 Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents

* Gold Resource Corp says an employee was fatally injured at its arista mine in Oaxaca, Mexico on January 29, 2017

* Investigations by both company and government into circumstances surrounding accident are currently underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
