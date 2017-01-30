BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Gold Resource Corp
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Gold Resource Corp says an employee was fatally injured at its arista mine in Oaxaca, Mexico on January 29, 2017
* Investigations by both company and government into circumstances surrounding accident are currently underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.