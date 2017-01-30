BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Engility Holdings Inc
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $195 million current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility Holdings Inc- company announced that it is reiterating its 2016 revenue, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $608 million current principal outstanding B2 term loan maturing in 2023
* Engility Holdings Inc- company anticipates repricing transaction will be completed in February 2017
* Engility Holdings Inc- it has made total principal payments of approximately $37 million since end of Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.