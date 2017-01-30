版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan

Jan 30 Navistar International Corp

* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan

* Navistar International -co, Navistar Inc seeking to reprice unit's existing about $1.0 billion senior secured term loan under senior secured term loan credit facility

* Says anticipates that repricing will be completed within next ten days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
