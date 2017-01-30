BRIEF-New Gold achieves 2016 production guidance at lower costs, provides rainy river update, 2017 guidance and announces board and management changes

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.
Jan 30 New Gold Inc
* New Gold achieves 2016 production guidance at lower costs, provides rainy river update, 2017 guidance and announces board and management changes
* New Gold Inc says full-year gold production of 381,663 ounces achieved mid-point of guidance range of 360,000 to 400,000 ounces
* New Gold Inc says 2016 copper production of 102 million pounds exceeded high end of guidance range of 81 to 93 million pounds by 10%
* New Gold Inc says 2017 gold production to increase to 380,000 to 430,000 ounces, benefitting from targeted first production at rainy river in September
* Sees copper production to remain consistent at 100 to 110 million pounds for 2017
* New Gold Inc sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of $825 to $865 per ounce, including total cash costs of $395 to $435 per ounce
* Sees operating expense of $630 to $670 per gold ounce and $1.25 to $1.45 per copper pound in 2017
* Hannes Portmann, currently president of co, to become president and chief executive officer of co
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.