版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Mercer International announces plans to issue $225 mln of senior notes in private offering

Jan 30 Mercer International Inc :

* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019

* Mercer International - net proceeds of offering will be used to redeem all of Co's currently outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐