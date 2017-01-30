版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一

BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization

Jan 30 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - company to pay $0.20 quarterly cash dividend per common share

* Affiliated managers group inc - board of directors has increased AMG's share repurchase authorization to a total of four million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
