BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering

Jan 30 Mosaic Capital Corp :

* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering

* Mosaic Capital Corp says proceeds of offering will be used for future acquisitions that fit mosaic's acquisition criteria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
