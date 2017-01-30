BRIEF-AMG reports Q4 earnings per share $2.67

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.
Jan 30 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :
* AMG reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $2.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $550.3 million
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - company initiates quarterly cash dividend
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc- AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $727 billion at December 31, 2016
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says economic EPS of $3.80 for Q4
* Q4 revenue view $563.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affiliated managers group inc says for q4 of 2016, revenue was $550.3 million, compared to $589.8 million for same period of 2015
* Affiliated Managers-given post-election expectations for regulatory reform,economic growth,"high-conviction" active managers can outperform passive products
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.