公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一

BRIEF-Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces non brokered private placement

Jan 30 Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces non brokered private placement

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - non-brokered private placement of up to 5.4 million units of company at a price of $0.24 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
