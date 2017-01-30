版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:01 BJT

BRIEF-IPG Photonics sees Q4 revenue about $280 million

Jan 30 IPG Photonics Corp :

* IPG photonics reports preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial results in advance of photonics west conference

* Sees Q4 revenue about $280 million

* IPG Photonics Corp sees Q4 earnings per share $1.39 to $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $263.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐