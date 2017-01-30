版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's Inc sells ownership of Frango to Garrett Brands

Jan 30 Macy's Inc

* Macy's Inc Sells ownership of Frango to Garrett Brands

* Says Garrett Brands will develop, create, sell and distribute Frango products consistent with brand's legacy

* Says will continue to sell Frango products in Frango Café at Macy's state street store in Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐