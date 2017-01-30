版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Pulmatrix announces $5 million registered direct offering

Jan 30 Pulmatrix Inc

* Pulmatrix announces $5 million registered direct offering

* Pulmatrix inc- company agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 2 million shares of common stock, at a price of $2.50 per share

* Pulmatrix inc- company intends to use net proceeds for payment of indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐