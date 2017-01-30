版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Tapinator sees FY 2016 revenue up 52 percent

Jan 30 Tapinator, Inc.

* Tapinator announces updated preliminary 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 52 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
