BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. DeBerry as chairman and CEO

Jan 30 Commerce Union Bancshares Inc

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc says DeBerry will continue as a board member of Commerce Union Bancshares following his retirement as chairman and CEO

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc says DeVan D to succeed DeBerry on his retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
