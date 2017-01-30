版本:
BRIEF-Mueller Water Products to acquire Singer Valve

Jan 30 Mueller Water Products Inc :

* Mueller Water Products to acquire singer valve

* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.

* Mueller water Products Inc - once transaction has closed, singer valve will become part of mueller water products' Mueller Co. operating segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
