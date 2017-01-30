版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Axios Mobile appoints former CFO Marc Topacio as interim CFO

Jan 30 Axios Mobile Assets Corp :

* Axios Mobile assets announces management changes

* Axios Mobile assets announces management changes

* Says cfo Michael Cooke resigned

* Michael Cooke has resigned as company's chief financial officer

* Marc Topacio, co's former chief financial officer has been appointed as chief financial officer on an interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐