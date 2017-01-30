BRIEF-First of Long Island Corporation announces 19.3pct increase in net income

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 First Of Long Island Corp :
* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 19.3pct increase in net income for 2016
* Qtrly cash dividends per share increased 7.7pct to $.14 from $.13
* First Of Long Island Corp qtrly net interest income of $22.5 million versus $20.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei