版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-First of Long Island Corporation announces 19.3pct increase in net income

Jan 30 First Of Long Island Corp :

* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 19.3pct increase in net income for 2016

* Qtrly cash dividends per share increased 7.7pct to $.14 from $.13

* First Of Long Island Corp qtrly net interest income of $22.5 million versus $20.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐