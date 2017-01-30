版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一

BRIEF-Procurri acquires Congruity's refurbished hardware business divisions

Jan 30 Procurri Corporation Ltd

* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
