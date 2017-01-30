版本:
2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Eagle Insurance Agency Llc

Jan 30 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Eagle Insurance Agency, Llc

* Arthur J Gallagher & Co - terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
