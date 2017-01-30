BRIEF-Social Reality sees FY17 expects total revenues to be between $45 mln and $50 mln

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Social Reality Inc :
* Social Reality reports preliminary unaudited operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Social Reality Inc- for 2017, management expects total revenues to be between $45 million and $50 million
* Social Reality Inc- for 2017 management expects adjusted ebitda to be between $2 million and $5 million
* Social Reality Inc qtrly unaudited gross revenue of $11.5 million representing a 41pct increase over Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei