版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:55 BJT

BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback

Jan 30 CBL & Associates Properties Inc :

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback

* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc - deal for $72.5 million.

* Under terms of leases, cbl will receive aggregate initial base rent of approximately $5.075 million

* Cbl & Associates Properties - under terms of leases, sears is responsible for paying common area maintenance charges, taxes, insurance and utilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐