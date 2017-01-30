BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 CBL & Associates Properties Inc :
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc - deal for $72.5 million.
* Under terms of leases, cbl will receive aggregate initial base rent of approximately $5.075 million
* Cbl & Associates Properties - under terms of leases, sears is responsible for paying common area maintenance charges, taxes, insurance and utilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei