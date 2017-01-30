BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback

Jan 30 CBL & Associates Properties Inc :

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback

* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc - deal for $72.5 million.

* Under terms of leases, cbl will receive aggregate initial base rent of approximately $5.075 million

* Cbl & Associates Properties - under terms of leases, sears is responsible for paying common area maintenance charges, taxes, insurance and utilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: