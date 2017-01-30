BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reaches agreement to acquire Red Wolf Company Llc

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Broadwind Energy Inc :
* Broadwind Energy reaches agreement to acquire Red Wolf Company Llc
* Broadwind Energy - plans to maintain Red Wolf's operations in Sanford, NC, under continued leadership of Kim Sutton, president of Red Wolf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei