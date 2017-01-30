版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:56 BJT

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reaches agreement to acquire Red Wolf Company Llc

Jan 30 Broadwind Energy Inc :

* Broadwind Energy reaches agreement to acquire Red Wolf Company Llc

* Broadwind Energy - plans to maintain Red Wolf's operations in Sanford, NC, under continued leadership of Kim Sutton, president of Red Wolf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
