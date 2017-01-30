版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes

Jan 30 Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown castle announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027

* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027

* Crown castle international-to use proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under co's senior unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐