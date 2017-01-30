BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics reports Q4 preliminary GAAP earnings per share $0.04

Jan 30 Corcept Therapeutics Inc

* Corcept Therapeutics announces preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and corporate update; provides 2017 revenue guidance

* Q4 preliminary GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $125 million

* Q4 revenue $23.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corcept Therapeutics - results expected by year-end in phase 2 trial of proprietary, selective cortisol modulator cort125134 to treat cushing's syndrome

* Corcept Therapeutics Inc - Phase 1 trials of selective cortisol modulators cort125281 and cort118335 on track to start in Q2 2017