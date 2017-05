Jan 30 Inter Parfums Inc

* Reports better than expected 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales

* Q4 sales $134.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.8 million

* Affirms 2017 guidance

* "Also reaffirm our 2017 guidance which calls for net sales of between $550 million to $560 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: