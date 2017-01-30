BRIEF-Advanced Energy reports Q4 GAAP EPS $1.01 from continuing operations

Jan 30 Advanced Energy Industries Inc
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 from continuing
operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.01 from continuing
operations
* Q4 sales $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenues $141 million - $151 million
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.90 -
$1.00
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP operating margins from continuing
operations 29% - 31%
* Sees Q1 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.84 - $0.94
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $128.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: