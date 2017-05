Jan 30 Northrim Bancorp Inc :

* Northrim BanCorp earns $14.4 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 revenue $24.3 million

* Northrim BanCorp Inc says net interest income contracted 2 pct to $13.9 million in Q4 2016 as compared to $14.2 million in previous quarter