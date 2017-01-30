BRIEF-Heritage Oaks Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Heritage Oaks Bancorp :
* Heritage oaks bancorp reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income before (reversal of) provision for loan and lease losses $17.5 million versus. $16.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina