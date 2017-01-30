版本:
BRIEF-Heritage Oaks Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.13

Jan 30 Heritage Oaks Bancorp :

* Heritage oaks bancorp reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income before (reversal of) provision for loan and lease losses $17.5 million versus. $16.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
