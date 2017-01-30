版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects to realize Q4 cash commodity derivative gain of $17.2 mln

Jan 31 Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett Corporation provides fourth quarter 2016 commodity price and derivatives update

* Bill Barrett Corp - expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $17.2 million in Q4 due to positive derivative positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
