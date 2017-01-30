版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27

Jan 31 Principal Financial Group Inc

* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27

* Q4 earnings per share $1.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue $401.1 million versus. $389.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐