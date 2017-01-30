版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-PNC announces $300 mln increase to planned share repurchases

Jan 30 PNC Financial Services Group Inc

* PNC announces $300 million increase to planned share repurchases

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc- $300 million increase in its common stock share repurchase programs for four-quarter period ending June 30, 2017

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - Amount is in addition to share repurchase programs of up to $2 billion authorized as part of PNC's 2016 capital plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
