BRIEF-TFI International acquires Cavalier Transportation Services

Jan 30 TFI International Inc

* TFI International acquires Cavalier Transportation Services

* TFI International Inc - Cavalier will operate as a standalone business unit within TFI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
