BRIEF-Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania reports profit for full year and Q4 2016

Jan 30 Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania Inc

* Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. reports profit for full year and fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly net interest income $6.6 million versus. $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
