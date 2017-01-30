版本:
BRIEF-DHT Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Jan 30 DHT Holdings Inc -

* DHT Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted net revenue $67.0 million versus $80.0 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
