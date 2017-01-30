版本:
BRIEF-First Bank reports Q4 EPS $0.16

Jan 30 First Bank -

* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly net interest income $7.8 million versus $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
