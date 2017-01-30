BRIEF-First Bank reports Q4 EPS $0.16

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 First Bank -
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly net interest income $7.8 million versus $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina